American novelist Toni Morrison (88) dies

Cape Town - Celebrated American author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.

AP confirmed the tragic news on Twitter, saying: "Nobel laureate Toni Morrison has died, a friend confirms."

At the time of publishing Toni's cause of death was not known.

Toni won the Pulitzer Prize and the American Book Award in 1988 for her 1987 novel Beloved and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993.



The novel was adapted into a film, starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover, in 1998.

In 2012, President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.