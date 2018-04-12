An obsessed Taylor Swift fan robbed a bank to try and impress her

Connecticut — Police say a Connecticut man with a crush on singer Taylor Swift robbed a bank and then went to the pop star's Rhode Island mansion where he threw cash over a fence in an attempt to impress her.
Bruce Rowley, of Derby, is charged with robbing an Ansonia bank on 4 April.
Police say "it seemed he wanted to propose" to Swift, so he drove about 60 miles to Westerly, Rhode Island, and started throwing some of the roughly $1 600 he's charged with stealing over Swift's fence.
Rowley was pursued by Rhode Island State Police back to Connecticut where he was arrested. That's where he allegedly told police about his plan.
The 26-year-old Rowley was held on $100k bond at his arraignment on Friday. Online Connecticut court records don't list a defense attorney.
{{item.description}} Read More »
JohannesburgTumaini ConsultingR400 000.00 - R460 000.00 Per Year
JohannesburgGoldman Tech ResourcingR840 000.00 - R900 000.00 Per Year
JohannesburgTumaini ConsultingR280 000.00 - R350 000.00 Per Year
TownhousesR 3 600 000
TownhousesR 2 100 000
HousesR 18 000