WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted at a sporting event in Sandton

2019-05-18 17:55
 
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Cape Town - The Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted on-camera while attending a sporting event in Sandton on Saturday.

Now in its fourth year, the action star attended the Arnold Classic Africa Multisport Festival and Trade Expo. 

The Austrian-American actor was caught on camera while filming a jump rope competition when a man launched at him from behind.

After delivering a flying kick to the actor's back, the man is immediately pinned down by a security member.

The video then shows an unharmed Arnold returning to his seat to shake hands with fans.

Arnold continued to share his experiences from the sporting event on Instagram Stories.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO HERE


