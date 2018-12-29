Barack Obama shares his top song, movie and book picks of 2018

Cape Town – Nearly two years since he left the white house, Barack Obama has continued his end-of-year tradition of sharing his favourite books, movies and songs of the year.

Alongside his lists, shared on social media on Friday, the former president wrote: “As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved.”

Obama added that it also gives him the opportunity to “highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers” whether they are household names or new to the industry.

From getting stuck into Becoming and jamming to Apeshit to watching Black Panther, here are the things that made Obama's year a little better.

SCROLL THROUGH OBAMA’S FAV SONGS, MOVIES AND BOOKS OF 2018 HERE:



