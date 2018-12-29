Barack Obama shares his top song, movie and book picks of 2018

2018-12-29 10:00
 
barack obama

Cape Town – Nearly two years since he left the white house, Barack Obama has continued his end-of-year tradition of sharing his favourite books, movies and songs of the year.

Alongside his lists, shared on social media on Friday, the former president wrote: “As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved.”

Obama added that it also gives him the opportunity to “highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers” whether they are household names or new to the industry.

From getting stuck into Becoming and jamming to Apeshit to watching Black Panther, here are the things that made Obama's year a little better. 

SCROLL THROUGH OBAMA’S FAV SONGS, MOVIES AND BOOKS OF 2018 HERE:


Read more on:    barack obama  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pearl Thusi rumoured to be dating NBA basketball player Serge Ibaka Karlien van Jaarsveld cancels shows to be with seriously ill daughter Eddie Murphy poses with his 10 kids for the first time ever in epic family photo Radio host Rob Vember leaves 947 Pearl Thusi parties with Gabrielle Union in Miami
Tumi Morake on her first-ever Netflix special: 'It was exciting, frighting, and eye-opening' Stand-up comedy to keep you laughing until the end of the year Here are the last 3 flicks releasing in SA cinemas this year WATCH: Birds review Bird Box – the movie that has everyone's feathers ruffled Pearl Thusi rumoured to be dating NBA basketball player Serge Ibaka
NEXT ON CHANNELX

The 7 most expensive international divorces

2018-12-28 22:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 