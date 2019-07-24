Bindi Irwin is engaged!

Cape Town – Bindi Irwin and her childhood sweetheart, Chandler Powell are engaged.
The 21-year-old took to Instagram to announce the news on her birthday.
“July 24th 2019?,” she captioned a series of pictures, one revealing her ring, another of the happy couple who have been together for six years. “On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life.”
“I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife,” she said. “Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let’s get married already!”
SEE THE POST HERE:
View this post on Instagram July 24th 2019 ?? On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jul 24, 2019 at 3:30am PDT
