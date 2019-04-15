Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are officially legally single but not divorced

According to E! News, a judge issued a bifurcated judgment, which allows Brad and Angelina to go back to being legally single.

The judgement however, does not finalise the former couple's divorce settlement and permanent custody agreement.

According to the documents, obtained by The Blast, the ruling restores their relationship status to single while allowing them to continue working on a final settlement agreement for assets and custody – which basically means the divorce has not yet been finalised.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

After a two-year custody battle, the Hollywood A-listers reached a temporary agreement out of court in December 2018.

While the Brad and Angie have remained separated since the announcement of their split, it was reported earlier this year, that they have been meeting regularly to discuss their six kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.



