British TV personality Katie Price and film crew robbed in SA

Cape Town - British TV personality and model Katie Price was robbed on Thursday night whilst travelling from Johannesburg to Swaziland.



Katie had her two children, Princess (10) and Junior (12), with her in the car when the incident took place.

According to The Daily Sun, Katie and her family were travelling with the film crew of her reality show My Crazy Life when they made a pitstop next to the road and were attacked by three men.

Mail Online reports that men were very aggressive and fled with the group’s mobile phones, laptops, passports and money.

One man, who tried to fight off the suspects, was injured and treated in hospital. Katie is quoted as saying: “We’re lucky to be alive.”

Katie has not posted anything relating to the incident on her social media channels.

The South African Police Service confirmed the incident to Times Live.