British TV personality Katie Price and film crew robbed in SA

2018-04-01 11:11
 
Katie Price

Cape Town - British TV personality and model Katie Price was robbed on Thursday night whilst travelling from Johannesburg to Swaziland. 

Katie had her two children, Princess (10) and Junior (12), with her in the car when the incident took place. 

According to The Daily Sun, Katie and her family were travelling with the film crew of her reality show My Crazy Life when they made a pitstop next to the road and were attacked by three men. 

Mail Online reports that men were very aggressive and fled with the group’s mobile phones, laptops, passports and money. 

One man, who tried to fight off the suspects, was injured and treated in hospital. Katie is quoted as saying: “We’re lucky to be alive.”

Katie has not posted anything relating to the incident on her social media channels. 

The South African Police Service confirmed the incident to Times Live.  

Katie, previously known by the pseudonym Jordan, made headlines in South Africa in 2016 when she appeared on a British talk show where she opened up about messages she reportedly received from Oscar Pistorius during his murder trial.

The 39-year-old former glamour model appeared on an episode of Loose Women in which they discussed females who are fascinated by male serial killers.

During the interview Katie admits that the former Paralympian sent direct messages to her on Twitter while being tried for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius’ family refused to comment on the claims at the time, saying: “We do not respond to stories. It is pointless and serves no purpose."
