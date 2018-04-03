Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum split

New York — Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple broke the news in a joint statement on Twitter on Monday night, saying there are no salacious details behind the split.

The statement went on to say that Channing and Jenna are best friends who have decided their relationship has run its course.

They added that they will continue to be "loving, dedicated parents" to their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie Step Up and married in 2009.