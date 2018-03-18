In partnership with

Charlize Theron: I have a very personal experience with gun violence

2018-03-18 11:02
 
Charlize Theron

Dubai — Actress Charlize Theron says the idea of arming teachers after recent U.S. school shootings or "adding more guns" to the situation is "so outrageous."

The South African says: "I have a very personal experience with gun violence. I lost my father to gun violence."

She added: "I just don't understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns. It is so outrageous to me."

Theron spoke Saturday at the Global Education and Skills Forum being held in Dubai.

WATCH CHARLIZE SPEAK AT THE EVENT HERE: 

Theron says people should "listen to our kids" to solve the problem, speaking just after three students talked about the February Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

