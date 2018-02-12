Charlize Theron teams up with Nelson Mandela’s grandson Kweku Mandela for new project

2018-02-12 09:14
 
charlize theron

Cape Town – Charlize Theron has teamed up with Kweku Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, to launch a new project in partnership with GenEndIt called #100conversations.

In a video on Instagram the South African actress announces her pride in the launch of the program “created to honour the legacy of Kweku’s grandfather, Nelson Mandela.”

Joined in the video by Kweku, Charlize praises the late Nelson Mandela for believing in the “power of youth.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

GenEndIt is a collective movement which aims to encourage the youth to stand up against HIV/AIDS and prevent it from spreading.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE MOVEMENT.

Most ReadEditor's Choice
11 photos of Ultra SA in Cape Town and Johannesburg Royal Wedding: All the important details about the big day WATCH: Dancing with the Stars SA sparkles with a live TV surprise engagement SABC slapped with R20k fine after broadcasting #fillupthedome Marvel celebrates 10th anniversary with epic class photo
5 of the best South African movies and series to stream 5 health shows to watch that are anything but boring! 8 hot DILFS you gotta see! 8 great TV shows we watched in 2017 5 series to watch on DStv Now this holiday
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Amanda Bynes tweets after 10 months – is this the start of a comeback?

2018-02-12 08:49
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 