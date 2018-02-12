Charlize Theron teams up with Nelson Mandela’s grandson Kweku Mandela for new project

Cape Town – Charlize Theron has teamed up with Kweku Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, to launch a new project in partnership with GenEndIt called #100conversations.
In a video on Instagram the South African actress announces her pride in the launch of the program “created to honour the legacy of Kweku’s grandfather, Nelson Mandela.”
Joined in the video by Kweku, Charlize praises the late Nelson Mandela for believing in the “power of youth.”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
Tonight I was honored to help @kwekumandela launch #100conversations - a program created to honor the legacy of his grandfather, Nelson Mandela. We, like Madiba, believe in the power of young people. Head to @genenditmovement or GenEndIt.org to find out how you can be the generation to end AIDS.A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:40pm PST
GenEndIt is a collective movement which aims to encourage the youth to stand up against HIV/AIDS and prevent it from spreading.
CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE MOVEMENT.
