Cape Town – More than a year after announcing their separation, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorced.

The former couple announced their legal separation in a joint statement on 7 August 2017. Chris officially filed documents four months later seeking joint custody of their 6-year-old son Jack.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt officially files for divorce from Anna Faris

In what appeared to be a conflict-free divorce, Chris and Anna signed off on a settlement in early October which states they will share custody of Jack and their property will be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris sign off on divorce settlement

According to E! News the divorce was made official after a judge signed off on the settlement on Wednesday, 24 October. The papers were then filed on Friday, 2 November.

Both Anna and Chris have moved on and are in new relationships. Anna, 41, found love with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48, while Chris, 39, is dating self-help author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28.