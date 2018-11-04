Cape Town – More than a year after announcing their separation, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorced.
The former couple announced their legal separation in a joint statement on 7 August 2017. Chris officially filed documents four months later seeking joint custody of their 6-year-old son Jack.
READ MORE: Chris Pratt officially files for divorce from Anna Faris
In what appeared to be a conflict-free divorce, Chris and Anna signed off on a settlement in early October which states they will share custody of Jack and their property will be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.
READ MORE: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris sign off on divorce settlement
According to E! News the divorce was made official after a judge signed off on the settlement on Wednesday, 24 October. The papers were then filed on Friday, 2 November.
Both Anna and Chris have moved on and are in new relationships. Anna, 41, found love with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48, while Chris, 39, is dating self-help author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28.
{{item.description}} Read More »
GautengPinagare Human Capital SpecialistsR35 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month
Richards BayBDCE Staffing Solutions
Cape TownCommunicate Cape Town ITR10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month
HousesR 5 550 000
HousesR 2 300 000
HousesR 1 650 000