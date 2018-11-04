In partnership with

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorced

2018-11-04 17:00
 
chris pratt, anna faris

Cape Town – More than a year after announcing their separation, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorced.

The former couple announced their legal separation in a joint statement on 7 August 2017. Chris officially filed documents four months later seeking joint custody of their 6-year-old son Jack.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt officially files for divorce from Anna Faris

In what appeared to be a conflict-free divorce, Chris and Anna signed off on a settlement in early October which states they will share custody of Jack and their property will be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris sign off on divorce settlement

According to E! News the divorce was made official after a judge signed off on the settlement on Wednesday, 24 October. The papers were then filed on Friday, 2 November.

Both Anna and Chris have moved on and are in new relationships. Anna, 41, found love with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48, while Chris, 39, is dating self-help author Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28.

Read more on:    chris pratt  |  anna faris  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Juliet, Naked PICS: Jennifer Lopez bares all in latest magazine cover Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby breaks her nose in hotel pool accident during trip to Cape Town People think Kiernan Shipka and Emma Watson look alike and we totally agree PICS: Local celebs stun at Cintron Pink Polo
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby breaks her nose in hotel pool accident during trip to Cape Town

2018-11-04 10:57
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 