Chrissy Teigen gives birth to a baby boy

Cape Town – He’s here!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their baby boy, E! News reports.
The 32-year-old confirmed that “somebody’s here” on Twitter early on Thursday morning.
Somebody’s herrrrrrre! ????????— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018
No other details of the baby’s birth have been released. The newborn joins 2-year-old sister, Luna.
Chrissy and John announced on social media they were expecting baby no 2 in November 2017.
Chrissy later confirmed that it was a boy, after low key revealing the gender of her second child before she was even pregnant after a tweet about her last viable embryo led people to believe she was expecting in January last year.
Chrissy, 31, and John, 38, tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed baby Luna in 2016.
