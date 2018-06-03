Duchess Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson announces engagement

Los Angeles - According to Us Weekly, Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson is engaged.

The film producer proposed to his girlfriend, Tracey Kurland, in Napa, California, after dating for three years.

Engelson shared the news on Instagram on Friday. He captioned the pic: “Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!”

Engelson and Markle were married for two years before filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.



They married inJamaica, in September 2011 after dating since 2004, and quietly separated in August 2013.

