Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby breaks her nose in hotel pool accident during trip to Cape Town

Cape Town – Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is in Cape Town and was rushed to the hospital after breaking her nose.

The 28-year-old, also known for appearing in shows such as Ex on the Beach and Just Tattoo of Us, shared photos and a video from the back of an ambulance on Saturday after slipping on the side of her hotel pool in the Mother City, Daily Mail reports.

Charlotte is in SA as part of her new show on MTV, The Charlotte Crosby Show, alongside her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie and friends, Lauren Causer and Glen Hargrave.

Charlotte and her friends arrived in SA on Thursday and have since taken in some of the stunning views the Western Cape has to offer.

Charlotte did not immediately respond to request for comment from Channel24.

