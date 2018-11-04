Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby breaks her nose in hotel pool accident during trip to Cape Town

Cape Town – Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is in Cape Town and was rushed to the hospital after breaking her nose.
The 28-year-old, also known for appearing in shows such as Ex on the Beach and Just Tattoo of Us, shared photos and a video from the back of an ambulance on Saturday after slipping on the side of her hotel pool in the Mother City, Daily Mail reports.
It's all fun and games until you break ya nose ????
It’s all fun and games until you break ya nose ????
A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Nov 3, 2018 at 10:20am PDT
Charlotte is in SA as part of her new show on MTV, The Charlotte Crosby Show, alongside her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie and friends, Lauren Causer and Glen Hargrave.
@mtvcharlotteshow.
@mtvcharlotteshow.
A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Nov 2, 2018 at 10:46am PDT
Charlotte and her friends arrived in SA on Thursday and have since taken in some of the stunning views the Western Cape has to offer.
Hi Cape Town ????
Hi Cape Town ????
A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Nov 2, 2018 at 12:35am PDT
Today's views in @pennsportofficial Table top mountain what an experience that's was ?????? Tops is available is @footasylum
Today’s views in @pennsportofficial Table top mountain what an experience that’s was ?????? Tops is available is @footasylum
A post shared by Joshua Ritchie (@joshuaritchie1) on Nov 2, 2018 at 11:03am PDT
I have absolutely no words for how beautiful this place is ?? Dress from @yourwardrobeuk ??
I have absolutely no words for how beautiful this place is ?? Dress from @yourwardrobeuk ??
A post shared by Lauren Causer (@lacauser) on Nov 1, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT
On top of the world, with you ??
On top of the world, with you ??
A post shared by Lauren Causer (@lacauser) on Nov 2, 2018 at 3:48am PDT
Just another day in South Africa ???? ??
Just another day in South Africa ???? ??
A post shared by Joshua Ritchie (@joshuaritchie1) on Nov 3, 2018 at 10:18am PDT
Charlotte did not immediately respond to request for comment from Channel24.
