Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby breaks her nose in hotel pool accident during trip to Cape Town

2018-11-04 10:57
 
charlotte crosby

Cape Town – Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is in Cape Town and was rushed to the hospital after breaking her nose.

The 28-year-old, also known for appearing in shows such as Ex on the Beach and Just Tattoo of Us, shared photos and a video from the back of an ambulance on Saturday after slipping on the side of her hotel pool in the Mother City, Daily Mail reports.

SCROLL THROUGH THE POST HERE:

Charlotte is in SA as part of her new show on MTV, The Charlotte Crosby Show, alongside her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie and friends, Lauren Causer and Glen Hargrave.

SEE THE GROUP ON BOULDERS BEACH HERE:

View this post on Instagram

@mtvcharlotteshow.

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Charlotte and her friends arrived in SA on Thursday and have since taken in some of the stunning views the Western Cape has to offer.

SEE MORE SNAPS OF THEIR TRIP SO FAR HERE:

View this post on Instagram

Hi Cape Town ????

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

View this post on Instagram

On top of the world, with you ??

A post shared by Lauren Causer (@lacauser) on

View this post on Instagram

Just another day in South Africa ???? ??

A post shared by Joshua Ritchie (@joshuaritchie1) on

Charlotte did not immediately respond to request for comment from Channel24.

