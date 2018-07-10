George Clooney reportedly hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy

2018-07-10 11:25
 

Rome — Italian media say actor George Clooney has been hospitalised after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle in Sardinia.

Local daily La Nuova Sardegna says Clooney's injuries aren't serious, but that he was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room. Police said they have no information, and the hospital didn't respond to requests for comment.

The daily says 57-year-old Clooney was headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como.

Read more on:    george clooney  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amor Vittone opens up in rare tell-all interview about her kids, struggles and glimpses of happiness CONFIRMED: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher, and Oprah headed to SA for Global Citizen Festival Royal family of 5: See the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with all three kids for the first time Everything we know about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s surprise engagement PIC: Kylie Jenner is done with lip fillers and here’s what she looks like now!
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Prince William earns ‘street cred’ with son Prince George Serena Williams says boys should be involved in domestic violence discussion
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: North West bags first major fashion campaign with Fendi

57 minutes ago
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 