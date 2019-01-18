Here's something you possibly didn't know: Rami Malek has an identical twin brother who leads a totally different life out of the spotlight

Cape Town – FYI, Rami Malek has an identical twin brother who couldn’t be more different to him.

Surprising as it may be, Sami Malek leads a happy and private life away from the spotlight but loves to attend award ceremonies with his famous brother.

SEE A SNAP OF THE BROTHERS AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES HERE:

Rami, who is know for his roles in the TV series Mr Robot and most recently the film based on Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody, rarely speaks about his personal life but spoke candidly of his twin brother in an interview in 2015, Daily Mail reports.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rami revealed: “He’s an identical twin brother. We don't look as much alike as we used to but yeah, we’re identical.”

Giving context to just how identical they were, Rami recalled the one time he pretended to be Sami to help his brother get extra marks for a college assignment.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

So, who is Rami’s handsome twin brother?

While most details about Sami have remained private, LadBible reports the 32-year-old opted for a career in education.

According to his IMDb, Sami’s only acting gig was a guest appearance in Agar Tum Na Hote - a 1983 Bollywood drama about a woman whose husband is left in a wheelchair after an accident. She is then forced to take a caretaker job to pay for the bills.

SEE MORE PICS OF SAMI HERE:

(PHOTO: Sami Malek attends the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards sponsored by Heineken on 27 February 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images)

(PHOTO: Twins Jonnie and Mark Houston pose with twins Rami and Sami Malek at Queen + Adam Lambert Post-Show VIP reception at Juniper Cocktail Lounge presented by On The Record on 5 September 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images)

Naturally, fans are totally smitten with Sami since seeing him on the red carpet with Rami at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

SEE SOME REACTIONS ON TWITTER HERE:



