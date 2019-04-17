Hollywood stars rule TIME's 100 Most Influential People 2019

Cape Town – Time magazine has released it's 16th annual 100 Most Influential People for 2019 and it's a doozy.

The list is divided into five categories, namely: Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans.

Embedded in each category are the world’s greatest leadership communities - spanning government, business, entertainment, health, sports and science.

Artists, activists, leaders and visionaries who have earned their spot on the list for their impact on the world include celebrities such as The Rock, Taylor Swift, Regina King, Chrissy Teigen, Lady Gaga, Sandra Oh, Hasan Minhaj, Khalid, BTS and Richard Madden to name a few.

Local famous faces including Olympic medallist Caster Semenya as well as SA president Cyril Ramaphosa also feature as some of the most influential people in the world.

Speaking about how they selected the honourees of this year's list, Dan Macsai, editorial director of the TIME 100 says: "When you connect extraordinary people, they can do even more extra-ordinary things."

This year's list was unveiled with six unique covers and cover stars, photographed by Pari Dukovic.

Speaking about his approach to photographing Sandra Oh, Nancy Pelosi, Mohamed Salah, Taylor Swift, Gayle King and Dwayne Johnson, Dukovis said: "I want to find a visual approach that celebrates [the subject] and captures their energy."

SEE THE COVERS HERE:

SEE ALL THE 2019 TIME 100 HONOUREES IN UNDER A MINUTE: