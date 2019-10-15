Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram and temporarily crashes the app with her first post

Cape Town - Jennifer Aniston has joined Instagram, and her first photo hints at a possible Friends reunion.

After sharing her first a post, a selfie with her Friends co-stars, the photo-sharing app temporarily broke on Tuesday.

According to People, this is the first time the core cast has been photographed together since the NBC sitcom ended in 2004.

"And now we're Instagram friends too. Hi Instagram," the 50-year-old captioned the post, alongside Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

Jennifer, whose bio reads: "My friends call me Jen" already follows 83 accounts, including her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Justin was one of the first to congratulate her on joining Instagram writing in the comment section: "Woot, woot! #First."

SEE THE FIRST POST HERE:

Compiled by Graye Morkel, Sources: People