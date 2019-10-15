Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram and temporarily crashes the app with her first post

Cape Town - Jennifer Aniston has joined Instagram, and her first photo hints at a possible Friends reunion.
After sharing her first a post, a selfie with her Friends co-stars, the photo-sharing app temporarily broke on Tuesday.
According to People, this is the first time the core cast has been photographed together since the NBC sitcom ended in 2004.
"And now we're Instagram friends too. Hi Instagram," the 50-year-old captioned the post, alongside Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.
Jennifer, whose bio reads: "My friends call me Jen" already follows 83 accounts, including her ex-husband Justin Theroux.
Justin was one of the first to congratulate her on joining Instagram writing in the comment section: "Woot, woot! #First."
SEE THE FIRST POST HERE:
View this post on Instagram And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM ????A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT
And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM ????
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT
Compiled by Graye Morkel, Sources: People
Johannesburg CBDTeleresources (Pty) Ltd
JohannesburgTumaini ConsultingR700 000.00 - R850 000.00 Per Year
JohannesburgTumaini ConsultingR650 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year
Commercial PropertyR 2 900 000
HousesR 1 850 000
HousesR 1 950 000