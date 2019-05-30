Jersey Shore's Snooki and Jionni LaValle welcome a baby boy

Cape Town - Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has given birth to her third child with husband Jionni LaValle.

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Angelo James LaValle on Thursday.

"Angelo James LaValle 7.5 lbs," Snooki shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn wearing a green, blue and white beanie.

"So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby," the reality TV star told People.

Baby Angelo joins sister Giovanna Marie, and brother Lorenzo Dominic.