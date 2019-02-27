Jordyn Woods to share her side of the Kardashian cheating scandal in tell-all interview

Cape Town – Jordyn Woods is set to break her silence on the cheating scandal that rocked the Kardashian family last week.

Khloé Kardashian split from baby daddy Tristan Thompson after he was allegedly seen kissing Jordy, who happens to be best friends with Kylie Jenner.

In an advert for her Facebook show, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that Jordyn will share her side in an exclusive interview on Red Table Talks on Friday.



SEE THE AD HERE:

According to TMZ however, the Kardashian family have disputed the interview as Jordyn reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Sources confirmed to the outlet that due to the agreement, Jordyn is prohibited for disclosing details about Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, Khloé officially broke her silence about her break-up on Twitter, thanking her fans for their love and support.

SEE THE TWEET HERE: