Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged - reports

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly engaged.

The Sorry hitmaker proposed in a restaurant full of people at a resort in the Bahamas on Saturday night, TMZ reports.

According to two eyewitnesses, everyone was salsa dancing when Justin's bodyguards asked that everyone put their phones away as something special was about to happen. Justin then popped the question and Hailey said yes.

While neither Justin, 24, nor Hailey, 21, have confirmed anything, the Love Yourself singer's dad Jeremy may have confirmed the news with a cryptic post on Instagram.

Shortly after news broke, Jeremy shared a photo of Justin in the sunset with the caption: "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

The engagement news comes roughly a month after Justin and Hailey rekindled their relationship. The couple reunited at the VOUS Church Conference in Florida in June.

Since reuniting they have been inseparable and have stepped out and shown PDA on numerous occasions.

Hailey may have hinted that an engagement was imminent after sharing a photo of herself with a ring on THAT finger on Instagram on Sunday, 1 July.

