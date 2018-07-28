Kanye West reveals suicidal thoughts in series of tweets

Cape Town – Rapper Kanye West said that he was inspired to tweet about having suicidal thoughts after watching late fashion designer Alexander McQueen’s documentary, McQueen.
In a series of tweets on Friday West said: “I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life.”
The businessman added: “To make this clear and not weird. I’ve had these kinds of thoughts and I’m going to tell you things I’ve done to stay in a content place."
The 41-year-old then ended the series of posts by saying: “How to NOT kill yourself pt 1[:] Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself.”
Back in 2016 the prolific recording artist was hospitalised for a mental breakdown that forced him to cancel the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo tour.
Do you need help?
For a suicidal emergency call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 567 567. Their 24-hour helpline is 0800 12 13 14.
