Karl Lagerfeld (85) dies - reports

Cape Town - Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died, according to online reports. He was 85.

According to Sky News the designer was admitted to the American Hospital in Paris on Monday and died on Tuesday morning.

This comes after the creative director had missed a number of fashion shows due to ill health. In January, Lagerfeld skipped his final bow at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show, E! News reports.

The fashion house later released a statement in which Lagerfeld said he was feeling tired" and asked Virginie Viard to step in for him.

According to The Guardian, Lagerfeld began his career as an assistant to Pierre Balmain in 1955 and joined Fendi in 1967 before joining Chanel in 1983.

Following a massive success in the fashion industry, the German-born designer was awarded Paris’ highest honour, La Médaille Grand Vermeil de la Ville in 2017, The Hollywood Reported writes.

A cause of death has not yet been released.