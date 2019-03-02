Khloé Kardashian calls Jordyn Woods a liar after her tell-all interview on Red Table Talk

Cape Town - Khloé Kardashian has weighed in following Jordyn Woods' emotional tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, saying: "You are the reason my family broke up."

The 21-year-old finally broke her silence on reports that she hooked up with Khloé's now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, addressing the rumours on the popular Facebook Watch talk show on Friday.

Tristan is the father of Khloé's 10-month-old daughter, True.

During the 30-minute interview Jordyn denied ever sleeping with Tristan, but admits that they kissed.

According to Jordyn on the night in question, she was at a club with friends and Tristan was also there "doing his own thing." After the club, she and her friends went to Tristan's house.

She is adamant that he did not personally invite her, but admits being at Tristan's house was where she first "went wrong."

Jordyn denies reports that anything "intimate" ever happened between them, but confessed that Tristan kissed her when she left his house in the early hours the following morning.

"On the way out, he did kiss me," she said.

According to Jordyn she wasn't honest with Khloé about what really happened that night because she wanted to "protected her heart," she further elaborated on her actions, saying it wasn't because of malicious intent, but because she was scared.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: (WATCH ON FACEBOOK HERE)

Following the interview, Khloé took to Twitter and accused Jordyn of lying, saying: "You are the reason my family broke up."

She also accused Jordyn of going public to try and "save herself" instead of speaking to her privately.

The scathing tweet incited backlash from fans and followers, who accused Khloé of overlooking Tristan's betrayal, to which she responded: "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well."

SEE TWEETS HERE:

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner accuses Travis Scott of cheating



