Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced the name of their baby boy

2019-05-18 08:04
 
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the opening n

Cape Town - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed the name of their fourth child.

The couple welcomed a baby boy a week ago. The KKW Beauty mogul has previously said that she and Kanye like to take a few days before officially announcing their kids' names.

Earlier this week fans believed that Kim was dropping hints about her newborn's name and that he would be named Bear or Teddy.  

But it seems the media mogul took the internet on a wild goose chase! 

The reality TV star took to Instagram, sharing a photo of her baby boy for the first time.  The social media post was a screenshot of a conversation with her husband, Kanye, showing their newborn lying in a crib and wrapped in a blanket.

"Psalm West," she captioned the post. 

The couple has stayed true to the trend of giving their children very unusual names, with their other children name North, Saint and Chicago.  

SEE THE POST HERE:

View this post on Instagram

?Psalm West ?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on


Read more on:    kanye west  |  kim kardashian  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
South African actress Lesley-Ann Brandt on her devilish role in Lucifer Lamar Odom: ‘I’ve had sex with more than 2 000 women’ It's detective Pikachu versus John Wick at cinemas this weekend Queen Elizabeth is hiring! George Clooney recalls the moment he was held at gunpoint in Sub-Saharan Africa
Queen Elizabeth is hiring! Lamar Odom: ‘I’ve had sex with more than 2 000 women’ 6 Kardashians in one place: Madame Tussauds unveils wax figures of the famous family Miss South Africa announces new major sponsor for 2019 pageant Which of your favourite TV shows got axed?
NEXT ON CHANNELX

6 Kardashians in one place: Madame Tussauds unveils wax figures of the famous family

2019-05-17 13:31
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 