Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced the name of their baby boy

Cape Town - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed the name of their fourth child.

The couple welcomed a baby boy a week ago. The KKW Beauty mogul has previously said that she and Kanye like to take a few days before officially announcing their kids' names.

Earlier this week fans believed that Kim was dropping hints about her newborn's name and that he would be named Bear or Teddy.



But it seems the media mogul took the internet on a wild goose chase!



The reality TV star took to Instagram, sharing a photo of her baby boy for the first time. The social media post was a screenshot of a conversation with her husband, Kanye, showing their newborn lying in a crib and wrapped in a blanket.



"Psalm West," she captioned the post.



The couple has stayed true to the trend of giving their children very unusual names, with their other children name North, Saint and Chicago.

SEE THE POST HERE:



