Kim Kardashian to meet with Donald Trump

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump to discuss the pardoning of Alice Marie Johnson.
According to TMZ, Kim and her attorney Shawn Holley will meet with Trump on Wednesday to discuss a possible presidential pardon or clemency for the 62-year-old who is currently serving a life sentence at the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama.
The meeting comes after POTUS took an interest in the case that daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner have been working on with Kim.
THE SPARK OF INTEREST
Earlier this month, E! News reported that Kim had been in talks with Jared and Ivanka to free Alice – who was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in 1996 for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense and money laundering.
Alice’s case made headlines in October 2017 when Kim responded to a tweet of a video revealing that the 62-year-old grandmother and great-grandmother had already spent 21 years in prison.
SEE KIM’S TWEET HERE:
This is so unfair... https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017
This is so unfair... https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy
In the video, published by Mic, Alice is filmed telling her story.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
Alice Marie Johnson has been in prison for 21 years for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. pic.twitter.com/VFe29D2ve8— Mic (@mic) October 23, 2017
Alice Marie Johnson has been in prison for 21 years for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. pic.twitter.com/VFe29D2ve8
Shortly after seeing the video and tweeting about it, Kim enlisted her lawyers to investigate further.
Alice wrote Kim a letter, obtained by TMZ, in November 2017 thanking her for taking interest in her case and for the 37-year-old’s efforts to get her pardoned.
This is not the first case Kim has made efforts to investigate further.
The reality TV star is also involved in the effort to free Cyntoia Brown, a Tennessee woman who killed a man who was allegedly using her as a sex slave when she was 16.
The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017
The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u
