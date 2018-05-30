Kim Kardashian to meet with Donald Trump

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump to discuss the pardoning of Alice Marie Johnson.

According to TMZ, Kim and her attorney Shawn Holley will meet with Trump on Wednesday to discuss a possible presidential pardon or clemency for the 62-year-old who is currently serving a life sentence at the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama.

The meeting comes after POTUS took an interest in the case that daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner have been working on with Kim.

THE SPARK OF INTEREST

Earlier this month, E! News reported that Kim had been in talks with Jared and Ivanka to free Alice – who was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in 1996 for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense and money laundering.

Alice’s case made headlines in October 2017 when Kim responded to a tweet of a video revealing that the 62-year-old grandmother and great-grandmother had already spent 21 years in prison.

In the video, published by Mic, Alice is filmed telling her story.

Shortly after seeing the video and tweeting about it, Kim enlisted her lawyers to investigate further.

Alice wrote Kim a letter, obtained by TMZ, in November 2017 thanking her for taking interest in her case and for the 37-year-old’s efforts to get her pardoned.

This is not the first case Kim has made efforts to investigate further.

The reality TV star is also involved in the effort to free Cyntoia Brown, a Tennessee woman who killed a man who was allegedly using her as a sex slave when she was 16.