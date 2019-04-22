Kim Kardashian weighs in on college bribery scandal: 'To buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody'

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian has shared how she feels about the college admission scandal that has actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin facing jail time.

In an interview with CNN's Van Jones the reality TV star – who is currently studying to become a lawyer – shared her disappointment in parents who paid bribes to have their children accepted into college.

"If they couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway. That is just not appropriate," answered when asked by Van what she thinks about the scandal, E! News reports.

"I want my kids to be kind, I want them to be as grounded as possible and to buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody."

Touching on how she is also trying to set an example for her kids by letting them see how hard she works, Kim said: "I hope that they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work.

"And even though I'm in my late 30s and I'm just finishing college, or attempting to do that now, it's never too late and there really is no easy way out.

