Kim Kardashian welcomes fourth child: 'He’s here and he’s perfect!'

Cape Town - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the proud parents of another baby boy. According to a tweet from the reality TV star, the child was born on Friday evening.
The businesswoman's surrogate went into labour on Friday morning. This is the fourth child for the pair.
Kim and Kanye's three other children are named North, Saint, and Chicago.
No other details have been made available at this time.
SEE KIM'S TWEET ANNOUNCING THE BIRTH HERE:
He’s here and he’s perfect!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019
He’s here and he’s perfect!
Kim also tweeted that the new addition to the family looks like "Chicago's twin."
SEE THAT TWEET HERE:
He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ?— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019
He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ?
Vanrhynsdorp NorthSanlam Life Insurance Ltd
Western CapeSanlam Life Insurance Ltd
Johannesburg SouthSanlam Life Insurance LtdR11 500.00 - R100 000.00 Per Month
HousesR 7 950 000
HousesR 3 050 000
HousesR 9 500 000