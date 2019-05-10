Kim Kardashian welcomes fourth child: 'He’s here and he’s perfect!'

Cape Town - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the proud parents of another baby boy.



According to a tweet from the reality TV star, the child was born on Friday evening.

The businesswoman's surrogate went into labour on Friday morning. This is the fourth child for the pair.

Kim and Kanye's three other children are named North, Saint, and Chicago.

No other details have been made available at this time.

SEE KIM'S TWEET ANNOUNCING THE BIRTH HERE:

Kim also tweeted that the new addition to the family looks like "Chicago's twin."

SEE THAT TWEET HERE: