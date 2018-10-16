Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Christian Carino

Cape Town - Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Christian Carino by thanking her "fiancé" during a speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday.

The Star Is Born actress has been dating the 49-year-old talent agent for over a year and has been wearing a gorgeous diamond engagement ring since January.

ALSO READ: PICS: Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours with massive ring

Despite the rumour mill spinning, the actress and singer would not comment on reports.

Until now, that is.

During her emotional speech she thanked her "fiancé Christian" who also attended the event, which took place in Los Angeles. Casually confirming her relationship status, she said: "Thank you to all the loved ones in my life. Bobby, I love you. Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day." Lady Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney. The former couple split in July 2016.









