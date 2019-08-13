Liam Hemsworth opens up about his split from Miley Cyrus

Cape Town – Liam Hemsworth took to Instagram to open up about his split from Miley Cyrus just eight months after the couple tied the knot.

The Daily Mail Australia attributed a quote to Liam saying "You don't understand what it's like," while the actor was out with his brother, Chris Hemsworth on Monday. Liam, however, took to Instagram to share how he really feels while denying all other quotes.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false," The Hunger Games actor said.

He did confirm the separation though, and said, "I wish her [Miley] nothing but health and happiness going forward."

Miley and Liam first started dating in 2010 after starring alongside one another in The Last Song. After an on-again-off-again relationship, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2018.

A rep for the Wrecking Ball singer told E! News this past weekend that the couple decided to separate to focus on themselves.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Miley also took to Instagram, commenting "Don't fight evolution.

"My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries, but it is always on time'. It fills my heart with peace and hope, knowing that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process, and I am committed to doing the same with my own."

In June, rumours emmerged that Miley and Liam may be going through a rough patch, but the singer slammed those claims with a sweet ten-year anniversary tribute.

The rumour mill started swirling again this weekend after Miley was spotted partying with Kaitlyn Carter, who also recently split from husband, Brody Jenner.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 'SPLIT' https://t.co/7qo6xxblWK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 11, 2019

Funny enough, Brody commented on the pictures of Miley and Kaitlyn, "Hot girl summer" and even joked later "Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon", according to Harper's BAZAAR.

Miley responded, with a rather witty, "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer" alluding to a comment he made while going through a rough patch of his own with Kaitlyn.