Man with baseball bat, a crowbar and more than 30 locks arrested outside Taylor Swift’s home

Cape Town – A man was arrested outside Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island on Friday and charged with possession of burglary tools, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.

Residents reported seeing a suspicious man walking around the area and loitering about Swift’s front gate, with a baseball bat in his backpack.

When officers eventually found and stopped Liddle, who attempted to flee, they also found “more than 30 different lock picks, screwdrivers, a flashlight, several pairs of rubber gloves, a crowbar and other items” in his bag, according to NBC News.

Liddle claimed to know Swift personally and said she’d promised to help him with his music career. He travelled from New York City in the hope of a visit with Swift.

Swift wasn’t at her Rhode Island home when the incident occurred.

On Monday, Liddle was arraigned on the charges and is being held with bail set at $10 000.