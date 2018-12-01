Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are officially married!

Cape Town - Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially tied the knot.

People magazine confirms the couple said 'I Do' in a Western ceremony held at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Saturday.

Priyanka was a vision in a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown, Vogue magazine reports. Nick as well as the bridesmaids, groomsmen and both the couple's families were also dressed in the brand's designs.

According to E! News, Nick's dad Kevin Snr officiated the Christian ceremony as guests including Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas witnessed the couple exchange Chopard designed rings.

Pre-wedding festivities for the couple began on Wednesday with a puja ceremony at Priyanka's mom, Madhu's house.

This was followed by a mehendi ceremony - a private event in which the bride has traditional henna tattoos applied to her palms and arms - as well as a sangeet ceremony - an Indian wedding tradition that involves singing, dancing and music - on Thursday.

A Hindu ceremony will take place on Sunday to honour Priyanka's heritage and culture.

The couple feature as the stars of Vogue magazine's first-ever digital cover.

SEE ONE OF THE COVERS HERE:

In an interview for the special December issue, Priyanka joked about the the toll the celebrations may take on their guests, saying: "People will need vacations after this wedding."

The couple further shared the story of why they chose to wear Ralph Lauren for their nuptials, revealing that it was the designer who got them together in the first place when he invited them to attend the 2017 Met Gala.

The couple got engaged in July 2018 after reports that they were dating surfaced in May.