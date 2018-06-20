PIC: Candice Swanepoel gives birth to baby no2

Cape Town – Candice Swanepoel and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli have welcomed another baby boy.

The South African beauty announced the birth of her son alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn, on Tuesday.

“Thank you so much for all the well wishes... Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect,” Candice wrote.

The Victoria’s Secret model has not yet revealed the name chosen for the little one.

Candice announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in December. She later revealed she was expecting a boy.

Candice and Hermann already have 1-and-a-half-year-old son, Anaca. The couple got engaged in August 2015.

