PIC: Charlize Theron spotted at Obama’s Nelson Mandela lecture in Jozi

2018-07-17 14:13
 
Charlize Theron spotted at Wanderers Stadium in Jo

Cape Town – South African-born actress and activist Charlize Theron is only one of the celebs spotted at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

A crowd of 9 000+ has gathered at the venue to witness former U.S. president Barack Obama deliver the annual Nelson Mandela lecture.

READ MORE: Obama to deliver Mandela centenary address in Joburg

A photo - shared on Twitter by Senior Communicator in Africa for the British Foreign office, Hooman Nouruzi – shows Charlize in the stadium ready for the lecture.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

According to tweets Princess Charlene of Monaco is also in attendance.

SEE A TWEET HERE:

According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s website, "The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture is one of the Foundation’s flagship programmes to honour its founder, Nelson Mandela. Every year since 2003, global leaders have used the lecture to raise topical issues affecting South Africa, Africa and the rest of the world."

This year’s lecture is part of celebrations to mark what would have been Madiba’s 100th birthday.

WATCH THE LECTURE LIVE HERE:


2018-07-17 12:48
