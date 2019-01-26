PIC: Even Beyoncé can’t believe how much Blue Ivy looks like her in sweet throwback

2019-01-26 16:00
 
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy

Cape Town – Beyoncé can’t believe how much her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, has grown and we couldn’t agree more.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, with a side-by-side snapshot of herself and Blue at the same age, Bey wrote: “Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up.”

Everything from their tight curls to their noses and smiles make the resemblance uncanny.

SEE THE SNAP HERE:

It appears Beyoncé and Blue enjoyed a day of mother/daughter bonding on Thursday as the Formation hitmaker also shared a gallery of photos that Blue took of her.

In between is also a snap of the 7-year-old happily lounging on spiked bean bag.

SCROLL THROUGH THE SNAPS HERE:

View this post on Instagram

Photo Credit: B.IV??

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


Read more on:    blue ivy  |  beyoncé  |  celebutots  |  celebrities

