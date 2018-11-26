PIC: Rob Kardashian shares sweet snap of Dream channelling Disney’s Moana

Cape Town – Rob Kardashian’s latest snap of daughter, Dream is giving off major Moana vibes and it is adorable.

The reality TV star shared a photo of the 2-year-old on Twitter on Saturday in which she appears to be standing in a shallow swimming pool with greenery and mountains in the background.

The snap is strikingly similar to that of a scene in the Disney film Moana, in which the character is standing in shallow waters of the sea.

Rob pointed out the similarities in the caption, simply writing: “Moana”

