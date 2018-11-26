PIC: Rob Kardashian shares sweet snap of Dream channelling Disney’s Moana

2018-11-26 06:01
 
rob kardashian

Cape Town – Rob Kardashian’s latest snap of daughter, Dream is giving off major Moana vibes and it is adorable.

The reality TV star shared a photo of the 2-year-old on Twitter on Saturday in which she appears to be standing in a shallow swimming pool with greenery and mountains in the background.

The snap is strikingly similar to that of a scene in the Disney film Moana, in which the character is standing in shallow waters of the sea.

Rob pointed out the similarities in the caption, simply writing: “Moana”

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

SEE THE COMPARISON HERE:

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Prince Harry and Meghan are moving to the burbs No overnight success: Trevor Noah's rise to stardom All the winners at the 2018 DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Where is Kevin Spacey? PICS: Demi-Leigh gives us major 70s boho vibes
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV
NEXT ON CHANNELX

If you get more than 8 out of 10 in this quiz you’re an entertainment whizz

2018-11-25 06:43
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 