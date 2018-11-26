PIC: Rob Kardashian shares sweet snap of Dream channelling Disney’s Moana

Cape Town – Rob Kardashian’s latest snap of daughter, Dream is giving off major Moana vibes and it is adorable.
The reality TV star shared a photo of the 2-year-old on Twitter on Saturday in which she appears to be standing in a shallow swimming pool with greenery and mountains in the background.
The snap is strikingly similar to that of a scene in the Disney film Moana, in which the character is standing in shallow waters of the sea.
Rob pointed out the similarities in the caption, simply writing: “Moana”
SEE THE TWEET HERE:
Moana???? pic.twitter.com/Gk886ZNxvw— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 24, 2018
SEE THE COMPARISON HERE:
There's just no telling how far Dream will go! https://t.co/JRoC5mGAq6 pic.twitter.com/HttK7vuagk— E! News (@enews) November 24, 2018
