PICS: David Beckham hangs out with local celebs in SA

2018-03-15 12:55
 
david beckham

Johannesburg – A couple of local celebrities have shared snaps of themselves hanging out with David Beckham at the SA launch of whisky brand Haig Club in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 

Among the SA stars snapped with the famous soccer player was The Voice SA host Lungile Radu.

David shared a snap of himself at the launch on Instagram welcoming the drink to SA. He wrote: "Welcome to Haig Club South Africa."

See the post here:

ICYMI: Back in 2017 David paid a quick visit to SA, and was photographed hanging around Joburg. Well, now we know why.

Check out snaps and footage from the event here:

