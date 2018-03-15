PICS: David Beckham hangs out with local celebs in SA

Johannesburg – A couple of local celebrities have shared snaps of themselves hanging out with David Beckham at the SA launch of whisky brand Haig Club in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Among the SA stars snapped with the famous soccer player was The Voice SA host Lungile Radu.
David shared a snap of himself at the launch on Instagram welcoming the drink to SA. He wrote: "Welcome to Haig Club South Africa."
See the post here:
Welcome to Haig Club South Africa. ?????? @haigclub #HaigClub #HaigClubSA #HaigClubishereA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 14, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT
ICYMI: Back in 2017 David paid a quick visit to SA, and was photographed hanging around Joburg. Well, now we know why.
Check out snaps and footage from the event here:
Welcoming #HaigClubSA to South Africa with David Beckham & @lungile_radu ?? pic.twitter.com/xx67oAXUE8— MAJESTY MAGAZINE SA (@MajestyMagSA) March 14, 2018
??????So honored to be part of the family ! Warm welcome from the super kind Becks #HaigClubSA pic.twitter.com/jUiI2CeizQ— Miss Lelo (@MsLeloB) March 14, 2018
Introducing... Haig ClubWe living all the whisky lifestyle tonight????#HaigClubSA pic.twitter.com/c25uLL4G6O— Likers Of Things (@Likers_2Do) March 14, 2018
International Ambassadors. Sports Legend. The father of many of our imagery babies... DAVID BECKHAM!!!! #HaigClubSA pic.twitter.com/k6QcBJYN94— Likers Of Things (@Likers_2Do) March 14, 2018
David Beckham @HaigClub ?? #HaigClubSA pic.twitter.com/R8Cha6KCmw— DJ D Double D (@DJDdoubleD) March 14, 2018
