PICS: Is that a spark in Colin Jost’s eye or just Scarlett Johansson’s 11-carat engagement ring?





Cape Town – Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Avenger’s Scarlett Johansson got engaged in May of this year, and while the Black Widow announced she’d be getting her own feature film in 2020 at Comic Con’s Marvel panel this past weekend, she also debuted her massive engagement ring.

Page Six Style reached out to Alicia Davis, Shane Co.‘s VP of Merchandise, who estimated the ring to be around 11 carats.

“Scarlett’s 11-carat, light brown diamond looks to be a spin on two stone shapes, mixing an oval and pear to create an elegant egg shape.”

Davis also estimated the ring to be priced at over $400 000 – R 5 575 380 – while jewellery site, The Adventurine likened the ring design to one from Taffin designer, James de Givenchy.

SEE THE DESIGN AND SCARLETT JOHANSSON’S NEW BLING HERE:

(Photos: Getty Images)