PICS: Royal sister-in-laws Meghan and Catherine watch Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Cape Town - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was joined by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Wimbledon to cheer on her close friend Serena Williams in the women's singles final.

For their first solo royal engagement together, Meghan and Catherine sat in the royal box on centre court.

This is not the first time Meghan, who is friends with Serena, attended the tennis championships.

According to The Mirror the sister-in-laws met some of the championships' ball boys and ball girls, and junior players.

Meghan and Kate also met former Wimbledon Ladies Champions at a lunch before the final.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTOS HERE: