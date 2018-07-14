PICS: Royal sister-in-laws Meghan and Catherine watch Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Cape Town - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was joined by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Wimbledon to cheer on her close friend Serena Williams in the women's singles final.
For their first solo royal engagement together, Meghan and Catherine sat in the royal box on centre court.
This is not the first time Meghan, who is friends with Serena, attended the tennis championships.
According to The Mirror the sister-in-laws met some of the championships' ball boys and ball girls, and junior players.
Meghan and Kate also met former Wimbledon Ladies Champions at a lunch before the final.
TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTOS HERE:
The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex are at #Wimbledon for the Ladies' Singles final today. pic.twitter.com/83K2lKqmiL— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2018
The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex are at #Wimbledon for the Ladies' Singles final today. pic.twitter.com/83K2lKqmiL
Their Royal Highnesses met ball boys and girls, wheelchair competitors and junior players prior to the start of play #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xhA15srJCQ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2018
Their Royal Highnesses met ball boys and girls, wheelchair competitors and junior players prior to the start of play #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xhA15srJCQ
An occasion fit for royalty.The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are here to enjoy ladies’ finals day…#Wimbledon @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/BhoHctaZiD— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018
An occasion fit for royalty.The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are here to enjoy ladies’ finals day…#Wimbledon @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/BhoHctaZiD
Ladies' day out at the tennis ??A warm welcome to #Wimbledon to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge and HRH The Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/MQcdvuK3KB— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018
Ladies' day out at the tennis ??A warm welcome to #Wimbledon to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge and HRH The Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/MQcdvuK3KB
Settle in for this one...Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pick up where they left off last night, with the Spaniard holding for a 1-0 lead in the fourth set after a 16-minute game ?? pic.twitter.com/LdKsHPAQod— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018
Settle in for this one...Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pick up where they left off last night, with the Spaniard holding for a 1-0 lead in the fourth set after a 16-minute game ?? pic.twitter.com/LdKsHPAQod
{{item.description}} Read More »
RosebankR560.00 - R600.00 Per Hour
West Rand
KwaZulu-NatalRoots Sales and Merchandising
HousesR 695 000
HousesR 2 850 000
TownhousesR 1 450 000