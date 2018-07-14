PICS: Royal sister-in-laws Meghan and Catherine watch Serena Williams at Wimbledon

2018-07-14 15:21
 
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Cape Town - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was joined by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Wimbledon to cheer on her close friend Serena Williams in the women's singles final.

For their first solo royal engagement together, Meghan and Catherine sat in the royal box on centre court.

This is not the first time Meghan, who is friends with Serena, attended the tennis championships.  

According to The Mirror the sister-in-laws met some of the championships' ball boys and ball girls, and junior players.

Meghan and Kate also met former Wimbledon Ladies Champions at a lunch before the final.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTOS HERE

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Queen Elizabeth meets President Donald Trump Twitter reacts to DJ Zinhle’s forgiveness for AKA and Bonang PICS: Royal sister-in-laws Meghan and Catherine watch Serena Williams at Wimbledon PICS: See how Meghan’s signature has changed since joining the royal family WATCH: Jennifer Aniston through the years
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Prince William earns ‘street cred’ with son Prince George Serena Williams says boys should be involved in domestic violence discussion
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Woman charged with hacking Selena Gomez's email could serve 10 years in prison

2018-07-14 10:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 