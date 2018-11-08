PICS: Miley Cyrus spotted shopping at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town

2018-11-08 13:48
 

Cape Town – Miley Cyrus is in South Africa!

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker was spotted at Recycled Flip Flop Sculptures, located in the Watershed at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, on Wednesday.

Shop owner, Davis Ndungu shared a snap of himself and Miley on the store’s official Instagram using various hashtags in the caption.

Davis told Channel24 about Miley's visit, saying: "She [Miley] stall yesterday. She was was interested in my work and she bought a giraffe, dolphin and turtle."

The V&A’s official Instagram shared the post, writing: "Miley Cyrus spotted shopping in the Watershed yesterday by Recycled Flip Flop Sculptures owner, Davis Ndungu. They definitely look like besties."

SEE THE POST HERE:

There is no indication as to why Miley is in town however social media posts show she has been here for almost a week. The 25-year-old was also photographed with fans while shopping at PRESENTspace in Gardens over the weekend.

SEE PICS ON SOCIAL MEDIA HERE:

PRESENTspace did not respond to request for comment by Channel24 at the time of publishing.

miley cyrus  |  cape town  |  celebrities

