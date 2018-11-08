PICS: Miley Cyrus spotted shopping at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town

Cape Town – Miley Cyrus is in South Africa!
The Wrecking Ball hitmaker was spotted at Recycled Flip Flop Sculptures, located in the Watershed at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, on Wednesday.
Shop owner, Davis Ndungu shared a snap of himself and Miley on the store’s official Instagram using various hashtags in the caption.
Davis told Channel24 about Miley's visit, saying: "She [Miley] stall yesterday. She was was interested in my work and she bought a giraffe, dolphin and turtle."
The V&A’s official Instagram shared the post, writing: "Miley Cyrus spotted shopping in the Watershed yesterday by Recycled Flip Flop Sculptures owner, Davis Ndungu. They definitely look like besties."
SEE THE POST HERE:
View this post on Instagram @mileycyrus spotted shopping in the Watershed yesterday by @recycledflipflopsculptures owner, Davis Ndungu. They definately look like besties!??A post shared by V&A Waterfront (@vandawaterfront) on Nov 8, 2018 at 2:49am PST
There is no indication as to why Miley is in town however social media posts show she has been here for almost a week. The 25-year-old was also photographed with fans while shopping at PRESENTspace in Gardens over the weekend.
SEE PICS ON SOCIAL MEDIA HERE:
View this post on Instagram Miley Cyrus popping into PRESENTspace today, what a insanely nice person!! PRESENTspace are Big Fans Of Miley ! #PRESENTspace #mileycyrusA post shared by PRESENTspace (@presentspacect) on Nov 1, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT
PRESENTspace did not respond to request for comment by Channel24 at the time of publishing.
