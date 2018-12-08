PICS: Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World 2018

Cape Town – It was a night to remember on Saturday for Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon as she became the first woman of the country to be crowned Miss World.

The 26-year-old model took the title at the 68th annual Miss World contest held in Sanya, China.

This year each continent had a winner Miss World 2018 Asia and Oceania is Miss Thailand who is also the runner-up.

Other winners: Miss World Europe 2018 is Miss Belarus, Miss World Caribbean 2018 is Miss Jamaica, Miss World Africa 2018 is Uganda and Miss World America 2018 is Miss Panama.

Miss World South Africa Thulisa Keyi made it to the Top 30. She placed fifth in the Miss World Top Model Fashion Show and won joint first place at the Miss World Designer Awards.

We are so proud of you @Thulisa_keyi and all that you've accomplished. Thank you for representing South Africa with poise and grace. #MissWorldSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/GK6uP7UA20 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) December 8, 2018

(Photos: AFP)