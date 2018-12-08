PICS: Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World 2018

2018-12-08 17:25
 
Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon reacts after win

Cape Town – It was a night to remember on Saturday for Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon as she became the first woman of the country to be crowned Miss World. 

The 26-year-old model took the title at the 68th annual Miss World contest held in Sanya, China.

This year each continent had a winner Miss World 2018 Asia and Oceania is Miss Thailand who is also the runner-up. 

Other winners: Miss World Europe 2018 is Miss Belarus, Miss World Caribbean 2018 is Miss Jamaica, Miss World Africa 2018 is Uganda and Miss World America 2018 is Miss Panama.

Miss World South Africa Thulisa Keyi made it to the Top 30. She placed fifth in the Miss World Top Model Fashion Show and won joint first place at the Miss World Designer Awards.

SEE 5 STUNNING PHOTOS OF MISS WORLD HERE:

Miss World 2018

Miss World 2018

Miss World 2018

Miss World 2018

Miss World 2018

(Photos: AFP)

Most ReadEditor's Choice
This online star wrote his university thesis on the Kardashian-Jenner clan Diane Keaton lost her wallet and then it was found...50 years later! PICS: Karlien van Jaarsveld changes her look with three different wigs 1Magic to broadcast Miss Universe pageant live Kim Kardashian 'cried hysterically' over Kanye West's slavery comments
English superstar Ed Sheeran to tour South Africa for the first time We were at the BET Awards last night and can give you a special peek behind the scenes! PICS: Local celebs shine at the BET Awards in Los Angeles Survivor SA: The secrets behind tribal council The 9 best weddings on internet TV
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Here's what the A-listers have been up to this week

2018-12-08 13:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 