PICS: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s PDA-filled trip to India

2018-06-30 10:56
 
Cape Town – Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have still not directly confirmed they are in a relationship, but they their recent PDA has us convinced.

The couple have spent the last week in India, celebrating one of Priyanka’s close friend’s nuptials and for Nick to meet the family.

Aside from cute Instagram Story shout outs, Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, were spotted holding hands and cosying up to one another on more than one occasion during their trip.

The couple were first spotted on a date in Mumbai last Friday, where they casually rubbed shoulders but showed no real affection.

A few days later, on Thursday, Nick was photographed accompanying Priyanka to an engagement party.

The Baywatch actress, dressed in a stunning red sari, stayed close to her suited man with the couple holding hands throughout the night.

Following a trip filled with love and celebration, Nick and Priyanka were mobbed by fans as they jetted out of Mumbai on Friday and landed at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, Brazil.

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash and Backgrid USA)

