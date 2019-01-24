PICS: Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya are basically identical twins

2019-01-24 06:01
 
maya hawke, uma thurman

Cape Town – Uma Thurman and her daughter, Maya Hawke stepped out together on Tuesday night and their resemblance is uncanny.

The mother-daughter duo attended Giorgio Armani’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and sat front row to review the designer’s pieces.

While the 20-year-old rocks a short, brown hairdo her stunning facial features are nearly identical to her famous mother’s.

SEE THE STUNNING DUO HERE:

maya hawke, uma thurman

maya hawke, uma thurman

And it seems beauty isn’t the only thing Maya inherited from her famous parents – the youngster’s dad is Ethan Hawke – she can act too!

Only just bursting into the TV and film industry, Maya will appear in season 3 of the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things and is set to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, E! News reports.

(Photos: Getty Images)

Read more on:    maya hawke  |  uma thurman  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Chris Brown has been released from custody in Paris and is now suing the alleged rape victim We’ve got the scoop: Bonang is moving to New York, releasing a new doccie, and promising an international twist on her hit reality show The latest on those Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt dating rumours - Looks like 'Bralize' is not a thing! Lerato Kganyago says co-hosting with Bonang was her ‘darkest moment’ in radio Nádine tells Derick their love is more important than oxygen
Drake, Younes Bendjoma and Odell Beckham Jr sued for alleged nightclub attack They’re coming back because they love us! UK super-group Rudimental announce 2019 SA tour! The latest on those Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt dating rumours - Looks like 'Bralize' is not a thing! Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi (66) dies Oliver Mtukudzi dies on exact same date as long-time friend Hugh Masekela - one year apart
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Drake, Younes Bendjoma and Odell Beckham Jr sued for alleged nightclub attack

2019-01-23 17:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 