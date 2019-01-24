PICS: Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya are basically identical twins

Cape Town – Uma Thurman and her daughter, Maya Hawke stepped out together on Tuesday night and their resemblance is uncanny.

The mother-daughter duo attended Giorgio Armani’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and sat front row to review the designer’s pieces.

While the 20-year-old rocks a short, brown hairdo her stunning facial features are nearly identical to her famous mother’s.

And it seems beauty isn’t the only thing Maya inherited from her famous parents – the youngster’s dad is Ethan Hawke – she can act too!

Only just bursting into the TV and film industry, Maya will appear in season 3 of the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things and is set to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, E! News reports.

(Photos: Getty Images)