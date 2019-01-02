PICS: Vampire Diaries star kicks off 2019 in sunny South Africa

Cape Town – Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough celebrated the start of the new year in sunny South Africa.

The famous besties, along with a massive group of their family and friends, rang in the new year in the Mother City and shared it all with their followers on Instagram.

Photos show The Vampire Diaries actress enjoying the warm weather by the pool as well as conquering Table Mountain.

In a number of videos of Instagram Stories, Nina and Julianne looked to be having the best time at a party on New Year’s Eve as well as on the following day.

SEE THE SNAPS HERE: