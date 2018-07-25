REPORTS: Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed with a pick axe

Cape Town - Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has reportedly been obliterated by a vandal using a pick axe.
According to TMZ an unknown male executed the act of vandalism using a pick axe concealed in a guitar case during the early hours of Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.
According to the online publication the unnamed man called police to report that he had committed the crime, but was nowhere to be seen when authourities arrived on the scene.
It's unclear if any arrests have been made.
Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/mJNh1dbO0J— Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018
The president of The United States of America is yet to make a statement regarding the incident.
The former The Apprentice host's star was previously destroyed in 2016, two weeks prior to the elections.
