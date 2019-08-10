Robbie Williams can't remember kids' birthdays

Cape Town - Robbie Williams wants to get his children's birthdays tattooed because he can't remember them.

The Angels hitmaker - who has Teddy, six, Charlie, four, and Coco, 11 months, with wife Ayda Field - admitted he "can't retain" information such as the fact his son will turn five in October so wants to add to his extensive collection of body art to help him with the facts.



He is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: "I'm going to get a tattoo of the dates my babies were born because I don't know them.