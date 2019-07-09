Serena Williams is 'unretouched' on the cover of Harper's Bazaar





Cape Town - Serena Williams goes for gold on the cover of the August 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar.

Serena puts her legs on full display wearing Ralph Lauren on one cover, and on the second she sparkles in Stella McCartney.

What makes it even more special is that the photos on the cover, and from the photo shoot have not been retouched.

On the pages inside the magazine, the professional athlete pens a personal essay about last year's controversial match at the US Open, being body shamed and sexism in the sports industry.

"In short, it's never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her," she writes.

SEE THE COVERS HERE: