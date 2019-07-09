Serena Williams is 'unretouched' on the cover of Harper's Bazaar

Serena Williams


Cape Town - Serena Williams goes for gold on the cover of the August 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar. 

Serena puts her legs on full display wearing Ralph Lauren on one cover, and on the second she sparkles in Stella McCartney.

What makes it even more special is that the photos on the cover, and from the photo shoot have not been retouched. 

On the pages inside the magazine, the professional athlete pens a personal essay about last year's controversial match at the US Open, being body shamed and sexism in the sports industry.

"In short, it's never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her," she writes. 

"I've been called every name in the book. I've been shamed because of my body shape. I've been paid unequally because of my sex. I've been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it's never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, 'Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.'" @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com.

