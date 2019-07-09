Serena Williams is 'unretouched' on the cover of Harper's Bazaar

Cape Town - Serena Williams goes for gold on the cover of the August 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar.
Serena puts her legs on full display wearing Ralph Lauren on one cover, and on the second she sparkles in Stella McCartney.
What makes it even more special is that the photos on the cover, and from the photo shoot have not been retouched.
ALSO READ: PICS: Meghan cheers on Serena Williams at Wimbledon
On the pages inside the magazine, the professional athlete pens a personal essay about last year's controversial match at the US Open, being body shamed and sexism in the sports industry.
"In short, it's never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her," she writes.
SEE THE COVERS HERE:
View this post on Instagram “I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworldA post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Jul 9, 2019 at 6:52am PDT
“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld
A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Jul 9, 2019 at 6:52am PDT
View this post on Instagram Introducing our August cover star... @SerenaWilliams! The tennis superstar goes unretouched, and gets candid in a first-person essay about last year’s controversial match at the US Open—and why she’ll never regret using her voice to speak out against injustice. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @stellamccartney and @tiffanyandcoA post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Jul 9, 2019 at 5:01am PDT
Introducing our August cover star... @SerenaWilliams! The tennis superstar goes unretouched, and gets candid in a first-person essay about last year’s controversial match at the US Open—and why she’ll never regret using her voice to speak out against injustice. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @stellamccartney and @tiffanyandco
A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Jul 9, 2019 at 5:01am PDT
JohannesburgCity Press
DurbanMr Price Group
HousesR 1 610 000
Apartments / FlatsR 1 450 000
Apartments / FlatsR 2 995 000