Superman is in South Africa!

Cape Town – You’ll remember Tom Welling from playing a young Superman in Smallville, and his latest TV role will see him saving the day once more as a former counterintelligence officer, Captain Vincent Corbo in The Professionals, currently shooting on home soil.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a boomerang from the set in Johannesburg.

"Very PROFESSIONAL location for a shoot," he said with a wink face, tagging South Africa.

SEE THE POST HERE:

According to Film Contact, Tom will star alongside Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya and South African actor, Jazzara Jaslyn, while local talent such as director Thabang Moleya will also take on significant roles in making "Africa’s biggest co-production shooting in SA" happen.

The series will follow the high-risk lives of Private Military Contractors and is currently shooting in Johannesburg as part of an Official Ireland – Republic of South Africa Co-Production.

So if you’re in Jozi, look out over the next few months. You may just bump into Superman on your way to your local Pick ‘n Pay.