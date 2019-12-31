'The Bachelor' just responded to Charlize Theron's love of the show in the flirtiest way!

Cape Town – Charlize Theron alluded to her guilty pleasure –watching reality show The Bachelor – last week in an Instagram post and we loved it!
In case you missed the Oscar winner's post she stood by a poster of Peter Weber (the star of the current season) – which included the tagline "Expect Turbulence" – and wrote as her caption: "Turbulence I like."
On The Late Late Show with James Corden, Charlize also said: "I'm dating the bache... like the show,".
"On Monday nights, because my kids can't read a clock yet, I just get 'em to bed at like 17:45," she joked, "and then I open a bottle of wine, I take a bath, I get all ready, and then I watch the bachelor. It's my date night."
SEE CHARLIZE'S POST HERE:
Now it seems that Peter, who is an airline pilot, saw Charlize's post and loves it as much as we did!
In a clear response to Bombshell actress' post, the star of the twenty-fourth season of the show shared his own black-and-white photo in front of one of the South African beauty's Dior ads. His flirty caption, simply read: "Turbulence can be fun."
SEE HIS POST HERE:
Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere in the US in January while The Bachelor SA will return for season 2 in February 2020.
