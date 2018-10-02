The most dangerous celeb on the web is...

New York — Ruby Rose has played some dangerous characters, like an inmate in Orange Is the New Black. But the actress herself is now officially dangerous.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday crowned Rose the most dangerous celebrity on the internet. No other celebrity was more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.

Rose is a model, MTV VJ and actress who may have gotten a burst of online interest whenshe was named to play Batwoman on an upcoming CW series.

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. McAfee urges internet users to consider risks associated with searching for downloadable content and always apply updated security fixes. The company used its own site ratings to compile the celebrity list and used searches on Google, Bing and Yahoo.

"In our hyper-connected world, it's important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are landing on safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity," writes Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee.

"So whether you're looking up what Ruby did on the latest Orange is the New Black episode, or what Kristin Cavallari wore to the latest awards show, make sure you're searching the internet safely."

Rose deposes last year's most dangerous celeb, Avril Lavigne. The 2017 top 10 also included Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Katy Perry and Beyoncé.

Musicians on the latest list took a hit. Adele was the highest ranked musician at no 21 followed by Shakira at no 27. Diddy, who finished at no 9 in 2017, fell to no 76.

SEE THE TOP 10 MOST DANGEROUS CELEBS ONLINE FOR 2018 HERE:

1. Ruby Rose

2. Kristin Cavallari

3. Marion Cotillard

4. Lynda Carter

5. Rose Byrne

6. Debra Messing

7. Kourtney Kardashian

8.Amber Heard

9. Kelly Ripa

10. Brad William Henke